First Mover Americas: Crypto Majors Subdued After Fed's Hawkish Stance

The Financial Stability Board (FSB) said it will undertake further work on the challenges posed by stablecoins in emerging and developing economies. The decision was taken during a meeting in Toronto of the FSB's plenary, the sole decision-making body of the standard-setting and advisory organization, according to a Friday statement. The FSB has been one of the main architects of global crypto policy. Last year, along with the International Monetary Fund, it framed a joint policy paper on crypto, warning against implementing blanket bans to mitigate risks associated with the sector. At last week's meeting, FSB members discussed areas that "warrant further attention" in the industry.