'DJT' Solana Token Surges on Unconfirmed Report Trump's Behind It
If true, this would be the first time a presidential candidate from a major party created a cryptocurrency – but that appears to be a big "if."
DJT, a crypto token minted two months ago on the Solana blockchain, rallied as much as 180% Monday on an unconfirmed report that former U.S. president Donald J. Trump is behind it.
If true, this would be the first time a presidential candidate from a major political party has created a cryptocurrency – but as of press time, that appears to be a big "if."
"Per conversations, Trump is launching an official token — $DJT on Solana," Pirate Wires, a maverick media outlet, posted on X (formerly Twitter).
Trump's son Barron is "spearheading" the project, said the publication, which is known for its critical reporting on San Francisco Bay Area politicians, irreverent voice and optimistic stance about technology.
Mike Solana, the CMO of venture capital firm Founders Fund and editor-in-chief of Pirate Wires, posted a smart contract address in a reply to his publication's tweet "for visibility."
The token in that contract had a $177 million market capitalization at press time.
He later clarified that he "didn't speak with Trump directly," and said it was possible that the Republican presidential candidate "could rug pull, or pivot, say it's not true."
"Just reporting what I know via sources," said Mike Solana (his sharing a name with the blockchain is coincidental).
The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. As of press time, Trump had posted nothing on his TruthSocial platform mentioning a token.
Crypto community members' reactions to the report were largely skeptical. Ryan Selkis, founder of data provider Messari and a vocal Trump supporter, said he guessed the odds were "50-50" that his preferred candidate is associated with the token.
On Polymarket, the crypto-based prediction market platform, bettors gave only a 7% chance that Trump would launch a token by Friday.
