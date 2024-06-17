Bitcoin Bounces to $67K with BTC Miners Rallying 5%-10%; XRP Leads Altcoins

Bitcoin has been chopping sideways in a tight range below its all-time record prices since March, flushing out excess leverage in liquidation cascades, and surely causing some impatience from market participants, particularly the "number go up" crowd. Underscoring the boring price action, bitcoin's 30-day realized volatility has dropped to near historic low levels, Alex Thorn, research head of digital asset investment firm Galaxy, pointed out in an X post .