First Mover: Bitcoin Struggles Near $67,000 as Cryptos Lag Behind Stocks

Former Goldman Sachs executive Connie Shoemaker joined the board of directors of crypto custody firm Anchorage Digital. The company is the only crypto bank chartered by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) in the U.S. In a Thursday announcement, the company said the addition was part of an effort to “meet rising institutional demand for safe, secure and federally regulated digital asset infrastructure.” Shoemaker was Goldman Sachs’ global head of strategy during the 2008 global financial crisis overseeing the growth of Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM), and later served as chief administrative officer.