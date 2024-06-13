First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Holds $67K, CRV Slides

Paxos has laid off 65 people, amounting 20% off its staff, according to a report by Bloomberg. CEO Charles Cascarilla said that the layoffs “allows us to best execute on the massive opportunity ahead in tokenization and stablecoin" and the company is in a "very strong financial position to succeed." Paxos intends to gradually discontinue its settlement services in commodities and securities. Instead, it will concentrate more on asset tokenization and stablecoins, Bloomberg reported. Paxos has a balance sheet of around $500 million, according to disclosures from its various stablecoins. However, the company took a hit last year when the New York Department of Financial Services forced it to stop minting Binance's BUSD in early 2023, which had a market cap of $16 billion at its peak.