Early Buyers of Andrew Tate’s DADDY Meme Coin Apparently Sitting on $45M in Unrealized Value

There is no evidence to show Tate sold tokens from his doxxed wallets, but some supposed “insider” buying activity before the token’s promotion on X shows too much of the token in too little hands.

By Shaurya Malwa Jun 13, 2024 at 2:45 p.m. UTC