First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Stabilizes Amid Further ETF Outflows

Donald Trump said he wants all remaining bitcoin to be "made in the U.S.A.," having met with executives from mining companies CleanSpark and Riot. The Republican presidential candidate referred to bitcoin mining as the U.S.' "last line of defense against a CBDC," adding that President Biden's "hatred of bitcoin" is beneficial to China and Russia. "We want all the remaining Bitcoin to be MADE IN THE USA!!! It will help us be ENERGY DOMINANT," Trump wrote in a post on the social media platform Truth Social late on Tuesday. Data suggests that more bitcoin is already mined in the U.S. than any other country, with 37.84% of the network's total hash power. Trump's post indicates he wants this figure to be much higher.