Crypto and Artificial Intelligence Could be a $20 Trillion Megatrend, Bitwise Says

Bitcoin (BTC) miners have all the resources that AI firms need, including powerful chips, hi-tech cooling systems and accompanying infrastructure, the report said, and CoreWeave’s takeover offer last week for miner Core Scientific (CORZ) is evidence of this demand. Core Scientific also announced the largest miner/AI partnership to date, with a $3.5 billion deal to host CoreWeaves’s AI related services. Bitwise notes that Hut 8 (HUT), Iris Energy (IREN) and other miners have also announced AI-hosting initiatives this year.