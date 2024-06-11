Bitcoin Pullback to $66K Triggers $250M in Crypto Liquidations as Traders Brace for 'Wild Wednesday' of FOMC, CPI Report

Altcoins saw even deeper pullbacks during the same period, with the broad-market crypto market benchmark CoinDesk 20 Index declining over 6% with all twenty constituents being in the red. Ethereum's ether (ETH) broke below $3,500 and was down 6.5%, while solana (SOL), dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano's ADA and Chainlink's LINK endured 6%-9% losses.