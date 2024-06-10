First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Little Changed After Liquidation Rout

The agreement to buy Bitstamp shows crypto is becoming an increasingly important part of Robinhood's business, according to investment bank Architect Partners. "This acquisition instantly expands global reach to ensure participation regardless of U.S. actions," the report said. Robinhood is continuing to expand its digital asset offering despite receiving a Wells Notice from the SEC last month, Architect added. The Bitstamp acquisition will also expand Robinhood's institutional offering, which positions the trading platform as one of the "few publicly traded crypto-influenced companies that will be able to serve institutions as they come into the digital asset space," the note said. Architect also said the price of $200 million in cash is a significant discount to the $500 million valuation that Bitstamp received in the 2018 majority investment.