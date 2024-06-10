Bitcoin Bags $2B Inflows, Ether Sees Highest Institutional Buying Since March

Buying activity for spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the U.S. has picked up since mid-May after a dismal few weeks in April, which saw days of zero net inflows across all products and even outflows from major products such as BlackRock's IBIT. However, inflows have since picked up - with IBIT becoming the largest bitcoin ETF last week amassing over $20 billion worth of the asset since its January issuance.