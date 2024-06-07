GameStop Tumbles 40% as Trading Icon Roaring Kitty Returns to Livestream
Solana-based meme token GME is down 50% from earlier Friday, but remains sharply higher for the week
Retail trading legend Keith Gill, otherwise known as Roaring Kitty or DeepF*ckingValue aliases on social media, returned to his livesteam for the first time in several years on Friday.
Prior to the livestream, GameStop (GME) shares tumbled 25% in the morning hours of the Friday session after the company rushed out a first quarter earnings report and a 75 million share offering in wake of the large run higher in the stock this week.
Shares continued lower during Gill's appearance as he attempted to lay out his long-term bull case on GameStop. They're currently lower by 40% for the day.
Solana-based meme token GME, which was inspired by the company but has no affiliation with it, almost doubled in price in less than a day before sharply paring gains on Friday. At press time it was down 50% over the preceding few hours, though still higher by more than three-fold this week.
Gill returned to social media last month after three years of silence, unleashing a speculative frenzy for GameStop that spilled over to the memecoin market with multiple opportunistic tokens launching on the Solana blockchain.
Thursday, Gill revealed in a Reddit post that his stock and options position was worth $586 million at the time.
