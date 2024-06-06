Medical Device Maker Semler Scientific Buys $17 Million More Bitcoin and Is Raising Money to Purchase More
The firm currently holds 828 bitcoin and plans to expand its crypto treasury
- Semler Scientific is continuing to add bitcoin to its treasury with a $17 million purchase and an announcement that it's raising $150 million so it can buy more.
- Its May announcement of a $40 million bitcoin purchase drove the company's stock up 25%.
"Semler remains focused on our two strategies of expanding our healthcare business and acquiring and holding bitcoin," said Doug Murphy-Chutorian, MD, Semler Scientific's chief executive officer, in a release. "The company now holds 828 bitcoins, underscoring our view that bitcoin is a compelling investment and can serve as a reliable store of value. We will continue to pursue our strategy of purchasing bitcoins with cash."
Semler's 828 bitcoin were acquired for $57 million and are now worth $59 million, according to current market data from CoinDesk Indices.
Collectively, publicly listed companies hold 308,442 BTC worth approximately $21.8 billion on their balance sheets, according to bitcointreasuries.net.
SMLR closed the day down 2.5% in U.S. trading.
