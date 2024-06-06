First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Fluctuates Around $71K, Consolidating This Week's Rally

Bitcoin fluctuated around $71,000 throughout the Asian and European mornings, following its rally earlier this week. BTC's price is little changed over 24 hours, trading in a range of $70,900-$71,100 for much of the morning in Europe, an increase of around 0.1%. Elsewhere, the broader digital asset market, as measured by the CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20) is similarly unmoved, up about 0.25% at the time of writing. Among the crypto majors, only ether is showing a change in excess of 1%. ETH is priced at just under $3,850, a rise of around 1.25% in the last 24 hours.