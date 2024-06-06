First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Fluctuates Around $71K, Consolidating This Week's Rally
The latest price moves in crypto markets in context for June 6, 2024.
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter, putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day.
Latest Prices
Top Stories
Bitcoin fluctuated around $71,000 throughout the Asian and European mornings, following its rally earlier this week. BTC's price is little changed over 24 hours, trading in a range of $70,900-$71,100 for much of the morning in Europe, an increase of around 0.1%. Elsewhere, the broader digital asset market, as measured by the CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20) is similarly unmoved, up about 0.25% at the time of writing. Among the crypto majors, only ether is showing a change in excess of 1%. ETH is priced at just under $3,850, a rise of around 1.25% in the last 24 hours.
Robinhood agreed to buy crypto exchange Bitstamp in a $200 million all-cash deal. Bitstamp, founded in 2011, is one of the largest crypto exchanges in Europe, and will therefore provide a boon to Robinhood's global expansion plans. “The acquisition of Bitstamp is a major step in growing our crypto business," said Johann Kerbrat, general manager of Robinhood Crypto " Through this strategic combination, we are better positioned to expand our footprint outside of the U.S. and welcome institutional customers to Robinhood.” HOOD shares rose 2.5% to $22.15 in pre-market trading following the announcement of the acquisition.
Van Eck set a 2030 target of $22,000 for ether, the native token of the Ethereum network. The firm, one of the prospective providers of a spot ether ETF in the U.S., wrote in a recent report that ether will soar to that level thanks to Ethereum's disruptive power and cash flow generated for token holders as well as the anticipated approval of the ETFs. VanEck wrote that the fuel driving the rally is that Ethereum-based technology can offer lower costs, increased efficiency and greater transparency. This shift could threaten to transfer significant market share from traditional financial and tech institutions, which cumulatively have a $15 trillion total available market, to blockchain-based services.
Chart of the Day
- The chart shows the correlation between BTC's price and the chances of a Donald Trump victory in the U.S. presidential election in November, according to Standard Chartered.
- Trump is regarded as the more bitcoin-friendly candidate, given Biden's vetoing of Congress' efforts to repeal SAB 121.
- Standard Chartered's head of crypto research, Geoff Kendrick, is predicting BTC to reach $100,000 by the election and $150,000 by year-end in the event of a Trump victory.
- Source - Standard Chartered
- Jamie Crawley
Trending Posts
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.