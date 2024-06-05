VanEck Sees Ether Hitting $22K by 2030
Ether's 2030 valuation is driven by $66 billion in free cashflows and $15 trillion TAM potential, VanEck writes
- VanEck projects that ether will hit $22,000 by 2030.
- This thesis is based upon ether's disruptive ability, progress with the ETF, and VanEck's read of on-chain data.
VanEck has a new price target for ether (ETH), the native token of the Ethereum protocol: $22,000 by 2030.
That would be a massive jump from current levels around $3,850.
The global investment firm, which has applied to list an ether exchange-traded fund (ETF), and forecasts that ether ETFs could be larger than their bitcoin counterpart, wrote in a recent report that ether will soar to that lofty level because of Ethereum’s disruptive power and cashflow generated for token holders.
Ethereum is disrupting the finance, banking, payments, marketing, advertising, social, gaming, infrastructure and artificial intelligence sectors, VanEck wrote. The prediction is also based on the expectation ether ETFs will get approved and the company’s ”read of on-chain data.”
"We anticipate that spot ether ETFs are nearing approval to trade on U.S. stock exchanges," according to the report. "This development would allow financial advisors and institutional investors to hold this unique asset with the security of qualified custodians, and benefit from the pricing and liquidity advantages characteristic of ETFs."
VanEck wrote that the disruptive power pushing ether to $22,000 is that Ethereum-based technology can offer lower costs, increased efficiency and greater transparency.
This shift, according to VanEck’s thesis, threatens to transfer significant market share from traditional financial and tech institutions, which cumulatively have a $15 trillion total available market, to blockchain-based solutions.
VanEck also notes that the free cash flows from revenue derived by holding ether are set to hit $66 billion by 2030, also driving ether's valuation to its projected target.
Ether is up more than 63% year-to-date.
