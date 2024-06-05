First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Tops $71K After Best Day for ETF Inflows Since March

U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs saw over $880 million in inflows on Tuesday, the most since March and the second-highest since they went live in January, provisional data shows. Fidelity's FBTC led the way with $378 million, while BlackRock's IBIT took on $270 million. Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas said on X that the ETFs have taken on a net $3.3 billion in the past four weeks, with a year-to-date figure of more than $15 billion. The increased activity comes a few weeks after U.S. spot ether ETF filings were approved and amid a positive outlook for cryptocurrencies from the ongoing U.S. presidential campaign.