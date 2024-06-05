Bitcoin Miners With Attractive Power Contracts Are Potential M&A Targets, JPMorgan Says

Mergers and acquisitions are heating up in the mining sector, after the halving. On Tuesday, shares of Core Scientific (CORZ) surged higher after cloud computing firm CoreWeave signed a 200 megawatts (MW) artificial intelligence deal with the bitcoin miner, and was also reported to have made an offer to buy the company in an all-cash deal. Meanwhile, another large bitcoin miner, Riot Platforms (RIOT), made a hostile offer to buy out peer Bitfarms (BITF) last month.