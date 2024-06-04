First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Drops From $70K as Bullish Signal Strengthens

Bitpanda enlisted Deutsche Bank to process fiat deposits and withdrawals for its users in Germany. Bitpanda users can now access German international bank account numbers (IBANs), effectively converting crypto to fiat and vice versa. Deutsche Bank will also provide support for incoming and outgoing transactions on Bitpanda. "Bringing the best parts of the industry together is where we can create real value for people ... From today, we can access a range of Deutsche Bank’s products, unlocking benefits for our team and our users," said Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad, Bitpanda's deputy CEO. Deutsche Bank is no stranger to crypto and tokenization, having added crypto custody and tokenization to its repertoire last year through a collaboration with Taurus.