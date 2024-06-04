First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Drops From $70K as Bullish Signal Strengthens
The latest price moves in crypto markets in context for June 4, 2024.
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter, putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day.
Latest Prices
Top Stories
Bitcoin's price fell below $69,000 during the European morning having briefly topped $70,000 late on Monday. BTC is currently priced at about $68,900, down just over 0.2% compared to 24 hours ago. Other major crypto tokens also dropped, and the broader digital asset market, as measured by CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20), lost 0.70%. Crypto exchange Bitfinex said on Monday that bitcoin's slump since March was driven by long-term holders selling. This trend has now stalled, however, with the number of net accumulating BTC addresses growing over the past month, a sign of increasing bullish sentiment.
Crypto trading firm DWF Labs will buy $12 million worth of floki tokens from the open market and the Floki treasury to support the dog meme coin-turned-utility project’s growing ecosystem. This follows a previous commitment to purchase $10 million worth of FLOKI in February, which contributed to a 50% jump in FLOKI prices the following week. Floki will release the mainnet version of its flagship utility product, the Valhalla metaverse game, later this year. DWF’s purchases will support the growth of these ventures and provide the requisite liquidity. Floki first announced a partnership with DWF Labs in May 2023, when the trading firm purchased $5 million worth of FLOKI tokens.
Bitpanda enlisted Deutsche Bank to process fiat deposits and withdrawals for its users in Germany. Bitpanda users can now access German international bank account numbers (IBANs), effectively converting crypto to fiat and vice versa. Deutsche Bank will also provide support for incoming and outgoing transactions on Bitpanda. "Bringing the best parts of the industry together is where we can create real value for people ... From today, we can access a range of Deutsche Bank’s products, unlocking benefits for our team and our users," said Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad, Bitpanda's deputy CEO. Deutsche Bank is no stranger to crypto and tokenization, having added crypto custody and tokenization to its repertoire last year through a collaboration with Taurus.
Trending Posts
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.