PlayIconNav
BTC
$70,579.45+2.40%
ETH
$3,816.63+1.45%
BNB
$665.90+7.18%
SOL
$168.80+3.01%
XRP
$0.52843089+1.72%
DOGE
$0.16043060+0.37%
CD20
$2,484.40+1.98%
TON
$6.99+5.25%
ADA
$0.46093461+2.43%
SHIB
$0.00002432-1.28%
AVAX
$35.77+1.33%
WBTC
$70,248.57+1.88%
Ad
Markets

Bitcoin Tops $70K to Lead CoinDesk 20 Gainers: CoinDesk Indices Market Update

All but two assets in the gauge lost ground over the past week, led by UNI's 14% decline.

By Tracy Stephens
AccessTimeIconJun 4, 2024 at 4:14 p.m. UTC
CoinDesk 20 leaders and laggards (CoinDesk Indices)
CoinDesk 20 leaders and laggards (CoinDesk Indices)

CoinDesk Indices (CDI) presents its bi-weekly market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the benchmark CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20) and the broad CoinDesk Market Index (CMI).

The CoinDesk 20 declined 1.3% over the past week, with nine of the 20 assets in the gauge slipping more than 4%. The index was helped as its largest component – bitcoin (BTC) – advanced 1.3% and at least briefly broke back above $70,000.

cd20 performance

The only other CoinDesk 20 constituent in the green over the past week was Cardano (ADA), which managed a 08% advance.

cd20 leaders

The index's worst performer was Uniswap (UNI), which lost 14% of its value as a governance vote related to rewards for token holders was delayed.

cd20 laggards

CoinDesk 20 tracks top digital assets and is investible on multiple platforms. The broader CMI comprises approximately 180 tokens and seven crypto sectors: currency, smart contract platforms, DeFi, culture & entertainment, computing, and digitization.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

Disclosure

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

Tracy Stephens
Tracy Stephens

Tracy Stephens is a Senior Index Manager at CoinDesk Indices.

Follow @tracysteph_ on Twitter
Read more about
CoinDesk 20