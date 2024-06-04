Bitcoin Tops $70K to Lead CoinDesk 20 Gainers: CoinDesk Indices Market Update
All but two assets in the gauge lost ground over the past week, led by UNI's 14% decline.
The CoinDesk 20 declined 1.3% over the past week, with nine of the 20 assets in the gauge slipping more than 4%. The index was helped as its largest component – bitcoin (BTC) – advanced 1.3% and at least briefly broke back above $70,000.
The only other CoinDesk 20 constituent in the green over the past week was Cardano (ADA), which managed a 08% advance.
CoinDesk 20 tracks top digital assets and is investible on multiple platforms. The broader CMI comprises approximately 180 tokens and seven crypto sectors: currency, smart contract platforms, DeFi, culture & entertainment, computing, and digitization.
