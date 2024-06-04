Bitcoin Sees Profit-Taking Around $70K Amid ‘Stubbornly Bullish’ Sentiment
On-chain data shows over 50% of Bitcoin supply remains inactive, a sign of strong long-term conviction in the asset.
- Bitcoin price dipped to $69,200 amidst profit-taking and broader U.S. stock market movements.
- Despite negative news, sentiment remains bullish due to long-term holder conviction and anticipation of further spot ETF approvals.
Bitcoin (BTC) slid to $69,200 early Tuesday amid profit-taking after briefly crossing the $70,000 level late Monday. Price action across major tokens was mixed.
BTC prices moved alongside broader U.S. stock markets, reflecting risky bets in the market. Some meme stocks and tokens jumped more than 100% on the apparent return of influential equity trader Keith Gill.
Crypto exchange Bitfinex said in a report on Monday that bitcoin’s slump since March was likely driven by long-term holders selling. However, blockchain data shows the trend has stalled, and investors are accumulating BTC.
On-chain analysis firm CryptoQuant shared with CoinDesk in a Tuesday report that 50% of the long-term bitcoin supply was “inactive,” showing no movements or changes in holdings across tracked wallets. This is considered a sign of strong long-term conviction, which may indicate further price gains.
As such, the sentiment around bitcoin’s continued growth remains “stubbornly bullish,” with Singapore-based QCP Capital seeing an increase in trading activity.
“The market remains stubbornly bullish in spite of negative headlines about Mt. Gox and the DMM hack last week, BTC rallied confidently above $69,000 in Asia,” QCP said in a broadcast message late Monday. “This bullishness is likely to continue as the market waits for the ETH spot ETF to usher in new demand.”
“Another reason for persistent bullishness is speculators increasing long positions in other crypto majors in anticipation of additional spot ETF approvals in the near future,” the firm said.
Elsewhere, ether (ETH) and dogecoin (DOGE) showed slight losses, while Cardano’s ADA and Solana’s SOL rose as much as 3%. The CoinDesk 20 (CD20), a broad-based index of the largest tokens minus stablecoins, is up 0.41% in the past 24 hours.
Among other larger tokens with a market capitalization above $1 billion, dog-themed floki (FLOKI) and synthetic dollar project Ethena’s ENA tokens rose more than 10%.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.