Bain Capital Crypto Raising Second Fund: Filing

Bain Capital launched its first crypto fund in March 2022. The $560 million fund launched just before the collapse of Do Kwon's Luna triggered a massive rout in the crypto market. Despite the ensuing crypto winter, Bain Capital was an active investor throughout 2022 and 2023, participating in rounds such as Sam Altman's $115 million Worldcoin fundraise, privacy protocol Nocturne Labs and decentralized exchange aggregator Flood.