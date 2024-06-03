GameStop Stock, Meme Tokens Surge as User ‘DeepFu*kingValue’ Returns to Reddit

Related stocks and cat-themed meme tokens started to surge as the Reddit post went viral across social media platforms. Cat tokens toshi (TOSHI), mog (MOG), keycat (KEYCAT) and wen (WEN) were up as much as 37% in the past 24 hours, CoinGecko data shows, with most of the gains coming after Gill’s post. GME, a Solana meme token spoofing the company's stock ticker, rose over 200%, according to DEXTools data.