First Mover Americas: Crypto Prices Tick Upward as Meme Coin Season Receives Fresh Impetus

The crypto industry has so far gathered about $161 million after Coinbase became the latest company to donate $25 million to its political action committees for the coming U.S. presidential election, which potentially makes it among the most formidable campaign-finance operations in the country. The money is bolstering the coffers of the industry's Fairshake political action committee (PAC), which has been combing through primaries to find candidates who've left their political platforms open to pro-crypto positions. U.S. regulations represent a massive hurdle for the industry to win more significant global acceptance, which could translate to many more mainstream investors. U.S. lawmakers are showing signs of shifting toward wider acceptance of crypto, which could come to a head in legislation that establishes tailored rules of the road for digital assets.