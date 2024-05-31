First Mover Americas: Crypto Market Flat Ahead of U.S. Inflation Data

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse predicts that more exchange-traded funds will list in the U.S. after the expected approval of a spot ether ETF. It is "inevitable" that there would be an ETF tracking Ripple's XRP and equivalent products for SOL and ADA, Garlinghouse said at Consensus 2024 in Austin, Texas. He added that there would be a significant regulatory process before they are approved, but in the end these will be "speed bumps." Garlinghouse also took a swipe at the SEC for its approach to crypto. "[SEC Chair] Gary Gensler has been called to Congress, and when asked if ether is a security, he won't answer the question. Yet, he insists that the rules are very clear and don't need updating," he said.