Bitcoin's Short Term Momentum Flips Bearish; Support Under $65K
The 50-day simple moving average marks major support at $64,870.
- Technical indicators suggest that bitcoin’s short-term momentum has flipped bearish.
- The 50-day simple moving average marks major support at $64,870.
Technical indicators that gauge bitcoin's (BTC) price movement over the short term have flipped bearish, with crucial support positioned under $65,000.
The cryptocurrency’s 10-day momentum, which compares the going market price with the price from 10 days ago, has declined below zero, indicating renewed negative momentum. Traders use the momentum indicator to confirm market trends and spot trend exhaustion.
Similarly, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) histogram, which employs the 26-day and 12-day exponential moving averages, has turned negative. The indicator is widely used to spot trend changes, with crossovers under zero signaling price losses.
Both indicators suggest the path of least resistance is to the downside, which is consistent with analysts’ view that rising U.S. Treasury yields pose a downside risk to bitcoin.
The pivotal 50-day simple moving average at $64,870 is the key support to watch out for. The probability of a drop toward the same would increase should the U.S. inflation data, due later Friday, beat estimates.
The upper end of the channel, identified by trendlines connecting highs and lows hit in March and April, is the resistance for the bulls to beat. A move higher would mean the resumption of the broader uptrend.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.