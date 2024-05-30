First Mover Americas: Crypto in the Red Ahead of Friday's U.S. Inflation Data

The New York Stock Exchange would consider offering crypto trading if the regulatory status was clearer, the company's president said at Consensus 2024 in Austin, Texas. Lynn Martin referred to cryptocurrency trading as "an opportunity to look at," in a panel discussion on Wednesday. "The fact that you've seen $58 billion or so come to the ETFs has been a strong sign that the market is looking for regulation in traditional structures," Martin said. "So, hopefully, the [SEC] saw the inflows and said, 'Hey, this makes a lot of sense,' considering bitcoin ETFs have been a tremendous success." NYSE's U.S.-based rival, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange is planning to launch spot crypto trading to clients, the Financial Times reported earlier this month.