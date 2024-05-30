BlackRock Amends Ethereum ETF Application; Bloomberg’s Balchunas Sees ETF Going Live By June
A 'Seed Capital Investor' has purchased 400,000 shares of the proposed filing, BlackRock revealed in its document.
- Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas called the updated S-1 a “good sign,” adding that a launch by the end of June was “a legit possibility.”
- On Tuesday, BlackRock became the largest publicly traded bitcoin fund, flipping Grayscale.
BlackRock filed an amended S-1 form for its proposed spot ether (ETH) exchange-traded fund (ETF) that revealed more information about the product that was recently approved for listing in the U.S.
The form revealed a “Seed Capital Investor” had purchased the initial shares for the proposed product.
“On May 21, 2024, the Seed Capital Investor, an affiliate of the Sponsor, subject to conditions, purchased the Seed Creation Baskets, comprising 400,000 Shares at a per-Share price equal to $25.00,” the S-1 form showed. “The net asset value of the Trust was $10,000,000.”
Subject to regulatory approval, assets held in the ETF can be redeemed for cash or even ether. The iShares Ethereum Trust ether ETF will list and trade under “ETHA.”
Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas called the updated S-1 a “good sign,” adding that a launch by the end of June was “a legit possibility.”
The updated S-1 comes nearly a week after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved several ether ETFs for listing in the U.S., buoying bullish sentiment in the broader crypto market.
BlackRock’s bitcoin ETF has proven to be a success so far for the company so far. On Tuesday, it became the world’s largest publicly traded bitcoin fund, flipping Grayscale, with nearly $20 billion in assets under management.
IBIT has taken over $16 billion in net inflows since going in January, as reported, with major state pension funds among its investors.
