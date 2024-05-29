Trader Buys 2M Dogecoin Call Options as Meme Coin Market Heats Up
The options will expire on June 14 and have a strike price of $0.22 or about 31% higher than the current price.
- The purchase of two million call options is seen as a bullish bet on dogecoin.
- The contract will expire in 16 days, in which time DOGE has to rise by 31% to avoid expiring worthless.
- Dogecoin last touched $0.22 in March, but hasn't surpassed that level since November 2021.
A trader bought two million dogecoin (DOGE) call options at a strike price of $0.22 on Wednesday, according to Bernd Sischka, chief commercial officer at derivatives exchange PowerTrade.
DOGE is currently trading $0.166 and the call options purchased expire on June 14, which means that the popular meme coin will have to rise by more than 31% for the trade to be profitable.
Options are a derivative contracts that give buyer the right to either buy or sell an asset at a predetermined price before the contract expires. If the underlying asset doesn't reach the strike price, that contract will expire worthless.
The trade comes off the back of a bullish day across the meme coin sector following a sudden rise in the share price of Gamestop (GME), a meme stock that often moves in tandem with meme coins.
Dogecoin hit a local high of $0.22 in March, but hasn't surpassed that level since November 2021.
"I think altcoins have been lagging the recent run-up in ethereum and for most traders look at what ETH is doing and imply potential moves for altcoins," Sischka said. "The ETF apporval drove the ETH rally but I think with doge the wild card is that Elon Musk adds it to Twitter as some sort of payment currency."
After touching a low of $0.056 in October 2023, dogecoin has rallied by more than 195% as the crypto industry entered a bull market spurred by spot BTC ETF approvals in the U.S.
CORRECTION (May 29, 15:39 UTC): Corrects headline and opening paragraph to reflect value of trade is 2 million contracts, not $2 million.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.