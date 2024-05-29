First Mover Americas: BTC Consolidates Around $68K as IBIT Overtakes GBTC

Crypto markets were muted during the European morning, with bitcoin appearing to consolidate around $68,000 following its rally to $70,000 at the start of the week. BTC is priced at just over $67,800 at the time of writing, around 1% less than 24 hours ago. The broader digital asset market, as measured by the CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20), has dropped about 0.65% during that time. ETH meanwhile is trading just above $3,800, down a little over 2% in the last 24 hours as the market awaits further news on the listing of spot ether ETFs in the U.S. following last week's SEC approval of some filings by prospective providers.