First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Falls Below $68K After $9B Mt. Gox Transfer

Solana validators are set to get a little more SOL tokens after a governance proposal to give them 100% of priority fees was passed late Monday with 77% in favor. In the previous model, half of the fees in a priority transaction were erased while the other half went to the validators. This created a situation where validators were said to be making “side deals” with transaction submitters to get more SOL, as per proposal creator tao-stones on the Solana governance forum. Giving all the priority fees to the validators would ensure that validators are more focused on keeping the network safe and running smoothly, tao-stones said. SOL has increased by around 1.15% in the last 24 hours, trading at about $167.70, according to CoinDesk Indices data.