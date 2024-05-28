First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Falls Below $68K After $9B Mt. Gox Transfer
The latest price moves in crypto markets in context for May 28, 2024.
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter, putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day.
Latest Prices
Top Stories
Bitcoin fell below $68,000 after wallets belonging to Mt. Gox transferred $9 billion worth of BTC to an unknown address early Asian morning. The transaction is possibly part of a plan to repay creditors by Oct. 31. BTC dropped as low as $67,680, a decline of over 1.5% in the last 24 hours, following the transfer having climbed above $70,000 on Monday. Bitcoin subsequently seemed to shrug off the dip to reclaim $68,000 during the European morning. At the time of writing it is just under $68,500, largely unmoved in the last 24 hours. The CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20) meanwhile is up around 0.3%.
Solana validators are set to get a little more SOL tokens after a governance proposal to give them 100% of priority fees was passed late Monday with 77% in favor. In the previous model, half of the fees in a priority transaction were erased while the other half went to the validators. This created a situation where validators were said to be making “side deals” with transaction submitters to get more SOL, as per proposal creator tao-stones on the Solana governance forum. Giving all the priority fees to the validators would ensure that validators are more focused on keeping the network safe and running smoothly, tao-stones said. SOL has increased by around 1.15% in the last 24 hours, trading at about $167.70, according to CoinDesk Indices data.
Elwood Technologies, the cryptocurrency-focused trade execution and risk management platform backed by billionaire hedge fund manager Alan Howard, is in talks to sell part of the business, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Elwood is focusing on its existing portfolio management and risk management software-as-a-service business and less on the trading side, one of the people said. Howard’s current reorganization of his portfolio of crypto investments has resulted in changes at Elwood, another person said. Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that Howard was looking to sell his stakes in crypto exchange Bitpanda and custody firm Copper to focus on Brevan Howard Digital.
Chart of the Day
- The chart shows shows the realized price and profit/loss margin of short-term bitcoin holders
- It indicates there should be lower selling pressure from traders now as unrealized profits are only 3% compared to 69% when bitcoin hit $70,000 in March.
- "Heavy selling has been exhausted according to this indicator," Julio Moreno, head of research for CryptoQuant, said in a post on X on Monday.
- Source: CryptoQuant
- Jamie Crawley
Trending Posts
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.