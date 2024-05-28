Bitcoin and Ether ETF Markets Expected to Grow to $450B: Bernstein
Crypto ETFs could see over $100 billion of inflows in the next two years, the report said.
- The bitcoin and ether ETF markets are expected to grow to $450 billion in total, the report said.
- Bernstein said this suggests flows of more than $100 billion in the next two years into crypto ETFs.
- The U.S. approval of an ether spot ETF has positive implications for rival tokens like solana, the broker said.
“This would signify flows exceeding $100 billion over the next 18-24 months into crypto ETFs,” analysts Gautam Chhugani and Mahika Sapra wrote.
The broker predicts a bitcoin cycle high of $150,000 in 2025, and has a year-end price target of $90,000.
Ether gained about 26% last week after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved the 19b-4 filings of eight spot ETH ETF issuers. Once the S1 filings are approved ether ETF trading will go live on exchanges.
Now that ether has been classified a commodity and not a security, the “biggest controversy” surrounding the cryptocurrency has been settled, the report said.
Bernstein notes that ether is the first proof-of-stake based token to be approved as a spot ETF and its approval “paves the way for a blockchain asset to evolve from a token sale.
”This has positive implications for other blockchain tokens, as they may follow the same precedent, and solana (SOL) could benefit," the report added.
