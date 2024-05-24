PlayIconNav
Markets

Ether and Uniswap Advance on Regulatory Actions: CoinDesk Indices Market Update

Bitcoin relinquished early gains above $70,000 to close the week only marginally higher.

By Tracy Stephens
AccessTimeIconMay 24, 2024 at 2:08 p.m. UTC
CoinDesk Indices (CDI) presents its bi-weekly market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the benchmark CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20) and the broad CoinDesk Market Index (CMI).

Ether (ETH) gained more than 20% this week, buoyed by first the rumor and then the news that the SEC was moving to approve the listing of a spot ETH ETF.

Uniswap (UNI) added 21% alongside its response this week to a Wells Notice it received from U.S. regulators.

Among underperforming large-cap assets were Ripple (XRP), Cardano (ADA) and ChainLink (LINK), not to mention bitcoin (BTC) which gave up early gains to finish the week just marginally higher.

CoinDesk 20 tracks top digital assets and is investible on multiple platforms. The broader CMI comprises approximately 180 tokens and seven crypto sectors: currency, smart contract platforms, DeFi, culture & entertainment, computing, and digitization.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

Tracy Stephens is a Senior Index Manager at CoinDesk Indices.

