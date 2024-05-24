DOGE, SHIB Spike After Elon Musk Tweet's About Mascot Dog's Passing
The price action underscores Musk's market-moving sway on the canine-themed meme coins.
Popular canine-themed meme coins dogecoin (DOGE) and shiba inu (SHIB) spiked Friday after Elon Musk tweeted about the passing of Kabosu, the dog that inspired the tokens.
DOGE surged as much as 5% to a session high of 17.3 cents within minutes after the post, while SHIB jumped nearly 3% during the same period. However, the advances proved to be short-lived as both cryptos pared gains. Still, DOGE was up 6% and SHIB gained 1% over the past 24 hours, outperforming the mostly flat broad-market CoinDesk 20 Index.
The action underscores the market-moving sway Musk possesses over memecoins, with many crypto enthusiasts speculating on the possibility of him being behind one of the largest dogecoin holders and potentially integrating the token into an X payment system.
Kabosu, the face of dogecoin and several other meme tokens, died early Friday, her owner wrote in a blog post. She was over 17 years old.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.