MOG, PEPE Rocket as Traders Search for Ether Beta Bets

The focus on meme coins as a way of betting on growth isn't unique to Ethereum. Several Solana-based meme coin tokens surged from December to March as the network’s SOL tokens took off – contributing to ecosystem growth and attention. Also in December, the Avalanche Foundation, a non-profit that maintains the Avalanche blockchain, said it would invest in meme tokens built on the network in recognition of the online culture and memetic value that such tokens can drive among investors.