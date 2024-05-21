First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Hits $71K as Ether ETF Hopes Build

Meme coins on the Ethereum ecosystem like MOG and PEPE surged on the increasing likelihood of ether ETFs being approved. Meme tokens are often seen as a leveraged way to bet on the growth of their underlying blockchain. MOG rose nearly 50% while PEPE climbed over 20%. “Established memes are generally high beta for the native token of the chain they’re on, and Mog has established itself as a winner on Ethereum,” Viro, a Mog core team member, said in an interview over Telegram. “I think the market sees that there’s quite a lot of room to catch up to Pepe, and that’s why you see the outperformance. If you think memes are good beta; you’ll go for the higher caps like pepe or you’ll slide further down the curve for mog.”