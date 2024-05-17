Ether Bears Hit a Brick Wall as Price Collides With Bull-Market Trendline

The bears' inability to penetrate that bull-market trendline since Monday suggests they might have to back up a bit and allow a price bounce before making another attempt at extending recent declines. The native token of the Ethereum blockchain has dropped more than 15% to $3,000 from highs near $4,100 two months ago, according to CoinDesk data. The CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20), a measure of the broader crypto market, lost 17% in the same period.