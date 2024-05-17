Bitcoin Rises Above $67K, but Lags Broader Crypto Market as ETH, SOL, LINK Post Big Gains

The quick turnaround in sentiment in crypto comes after economic data this week showed a softening in U.S. inflation and regulatory filings showed an extraordinary amount of interest in the still newish spot bitcoin ETFs. Izzy Englander's $64 billion AUM Millennium Management disclosed a $2 billion position in BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) as of the end of the first quarter and Paul Singer's $70 billion AUM Elliott Management also disclosed sizable bitcoin ETF holdings, though far smaller than Millennium's position. Perhaps most interestingly, the State of Wisconsin Investment Board – which manage's that state's retirement assets – showed about a $100 million stake in BlackRock's IBIT.