Miner Hut 8’s Bitcoin Stack Gives it Capital to Pursue Upcoming Projects, Upgrade to Buy: Craig-Hallum

Bitcoin miner Hut 8’s (HUT) stack of more than 9,100 coins gives it substantial capital to pursue upcoming projects, broker Craig-Hallum said in a research report upgrading the stock to buy. The company’s bitcoin stash is worth about 75% of its current market cap and “represents both a protective feature for investors and very opportunistic capital for the business to use for growth," said the analyst team led by George Sutton.