First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Tops $66K as Interest-Rate Cuts Loom

Bitcoin is priced at around $66,200, up about 6% in the last 24 hours, following its best day in two months. BTC rose more than 7.5% on Wednesday after U.S. inflation data raised the probability of an interest-rate cut by the Fed in coming months. Like other risk assets, BTC is sensitive to expected changes in the monetary policy of major central banks and rallies when the cost of borrowing is forecast to decline. Markets also expect the Bank of England and European Central Bank to cut rates in June. The broader digital asset market has risen over 6% in the last 24 hours, as measured by CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20).