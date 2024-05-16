Ether-Bitcoin Ratio Slides to Lowest Since April 2021. Here's Why

“The approval of spot bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. has reinforced bitcoin’s store-of-value narrative and its status as a macro asset. On the other hand, open questions about ETH’s fundamental positioning within the crypto sector remain. Competing layer-1s (L1s) like Solana detract from Ethereum’s positioning as the 'go-to' network for decentralized app (dApp) deployment,” Coinbase Institutional’s Research analyst David Han said in a note Wednesday.