GameStop Rally Sends Meme Coins Skywards; PEPE, FLOKI, MOG Surge

Gill, who turned $58,000 into an estimated $50 million between 2019 and 2021 by buying GameStop (GME) options, sparked a run in the stock after posting from his @TheRoaringKitty X account for the first time in three years. A mere picture posted by Gill sent the stock skywards, nearly doubling in value on Monday despite multiple trading halts, even as Gill did not directly mention Gamestop.