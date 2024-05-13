Cautious Bitcoin Bounce to Face Inflation Data Hurdles Later This Week

It's stubbornly high inflation which has thrown a wrench into market expectations for a series of Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2024. To date, there have been exactly zero rate cuts and markets are now pricing in an 11% chance the Fed sits on its hands for the remainder of the year, according to CME FedWatch. Another fast inflation report might not just have traders abandoning hope of any easier monetary policy in 2024, but could have them begin to price in odds of the Fed's next move being an increase in benchmark rates.