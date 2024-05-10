First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Holds Near $63K, Consolidating Week's Recovery

Binance and fellow crypto exchange KuCoin have won registration with India's Financial Intelligence Unit. They became the first offshore crypto-related entities to be approved by the anti-money laundering unit, months after being banned at the end of last year. KuCoin paid a $41,000 fine and resumed operations, while Binance is also expected to pay a penalty after a hearing with the FIU. “Binance is registered but the compliance proceedings are not completed because the amount of penalty has to be decided by me and that hearing is still going on,” said Vivek Aggarwal, who heads FIU-IND. Among the other sanctioned platforms, Kraken, Gemini, and Gate.io have all begun negotiations with the regulator.