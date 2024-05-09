First Mover Americas: Crypto Market Slides as Rebound Seen Delayed

The 'Boden' meme coin surged on Wednesday following a throwaway comment from former President Donald Trump. Jeo Boden (BODEN), the joke crypto token referring to a misspelling of President Biden's name, jumped after Trump said he didn't like it as an investment. The Republican challenger for the White House was hosting an impromptu Q&A session at the Trump Cards NFT Gala in Florida when he was asked about BODEN. The token jumped as high as $0.42 before retreating below $0.40 over the ensuing hours. At the time of writing, it is priced at around $0.36, up nearly 16% in the last 24 hours. Trump also said he intends to start accepting donations for his presidential campaign in cryptocurrency.