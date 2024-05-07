Bitcoin
Markets

Solana and Cosmos Lead CoinDesk 20 Higher: CoinDesk Indices Market Update

Ether significantly underperformed as 16 out of 20 assets posted gains last week.

By Tracy Stephens
AccessTimeIconMay 7, 2024 at 4:21 p.m. UTC
CoinDesk 20 leaders (CoinDesk Indices)
CoinDesk Indices (CDI) presents its bi-weekly market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the benchmark CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20) and the broad CoinDesk Market Index (CMI).

The CoinDesk 20 gained 2.7% over the past week, with 16 of the 20 cryptos in the gauge closing higher. This recovery comes after a tumultuous month of April, in which the index lost more than 25% of its value.

cd20 performance

Leading the move higher was Cosmos (ATOM) and Solana (SOL), which strengthened 15% and 13%, respectively.

cd20 leaders

Ether (ETH) was a notable underperformer over the past week, falling 3.4% as optimism waned over approval of a spot ETF.

cd20 laggards

CoinDesk 20 tracks top digital assets and is investible on multiple platforms. The broader CMI comprises approximately 180 tokens and seven crypto sectors: currency, smart contract platforms, DeFi, culture & entertainment, computing, and digitization.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

