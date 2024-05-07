First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Settles Into $63K-$64K Range
The latest price moves in crypto markets in context for May 7, 2024.
Bitcoin fluctuated between $63,000-$64,000 during the Asian and European mornings on Tuesday, consolidating its recovery from last week's crash below $57,000. Despite retreating from Monday's high of around $65,500, BTC appears to have settled into a range comfortably above the $60,000 level. At the time of writing, it was priced at $64,114, largely unchanged from its price 24 hours before, but nonetheless up around 10% since the start of May following a slide of over 16% in April. The broader digital asset market has dropped 1.33% since yesterday, as measured by the CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20).
Robinhood would probably win a court case against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, according to broker KBW. The SEC's issuing of a Wells Notice against the trading platform is surprising given its conservative approach to digital asset listings, KBW said in a research report on Monday. “Our preliminary view is that HOOD would likely fight the SEC in court and has a higher likelihood to prevail than most U.S. competitors (if put in similar situations) given HOOD’s stricter listings standards,” the authors wrote. KBW added that HOOD shareholders won't have full clarity on the outcome of any legal case until late 2025, based on the timescales of the SEC's ongoing suit with Coinbase.
Digital bank Revolut's new crypto exchange is now available to professional cryptocurrency traders. Revolut X is designed to entice users to trade through it rather than buying and selling with the Revolut app by offering lower fees. Revolut will charge zero fees to the maker of a trade and 0.09% to the taker. Revolut has allowed the buying and selling of crypto within its app for several years and has now launched its own exchange to compete with other leading participants. The London-based company, which has more than 40 million customers worldwide, is among the first banks to build a standalone crypto exchange.
- The chart shows monthly venture capital funding in the crypto market since October 2022.
- VC funding surpassed the $1 billion mark for the second straight month in April.
- According to Tagus Capital, the U.S. accounted for 35% of the global fundraising, followed by Singapore's 9.2% and Britain's 7.4%.
- Source: Tagus Capital, Rootdata
