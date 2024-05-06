First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Nears $65,000 Amid Strong Crypto Rebound

Bitcoin trades around $64,000 early Monday as the crypto market erased last week's losses. BTC surged to $65,400 during Asia trading hours Monday, its highest price in almost two weeks, and now is up almost 15% from last week's corrective bottom. Bitcoin's swift recovery to a bullish weekly close "sets up the possibility the next higher low is already in place ahead of the next major upside extension to a fresh record high," LMAX Group market strategist Joel Kruger said in a Monday report Alternative cryptocurrencies (altcoins) followed suit, with SOL, AVAX and NEAR advancing 4%-5% over the past 24 hours. The broader crypto market is up 3.2% in the past 24 hours as measured by the CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20).