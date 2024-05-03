Bitcoin
Polkadot and Cosmos Gain in a Rocky Week for Crypto: CoinDesk Indices Market Update

All but four cryptos in the CoinDesk 20 posted losses over the last week, led by declines in NEAR, BCH, and DOGE.

By Tracy Stephens
AccessTimeIconMay 3, 2024 at 2:52 p.m. UTC
Updated May 3, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. UTC
CoinDesk 20 leaders and laggards (CoinDesk Indices)
CoinDesk Indices (CDI) presents its bi-weekly market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the benchmark CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20) and the broad CoinDesk Market Index (CMI).

Only four assets in the CoinDesk 20 gained week-to-date. Polkadot (DOT) and Cosmos (ATOM) led the gains, both of which are multi-chain protocols that operate as networks of connected blockchains.

cd20 leaders

Three assets in the index fell more than 10% this week – (NEAR), dogecoin (DOGE), and bitcoin cash (BCH).

cd20 laggards

The CoinDesk 20 is down 15% month-on-month, but has a one-year return of 87%.

cd20 performance

CoinDesk 20 tracks top digital assets and is investible on multiple platforms. The broader CMI comprises approximately 180 tokens and seven crypto sectors: currency, smart contract platforms, DeFi, culture & entertainment, computing, and digitization.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

Tracy Stephens
Tracy Stephens

Tracy Stephens is a Senior Index Manager at CoinDesk Indices.

